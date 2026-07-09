November 19 can't come quickly enough, and in case you've been hiding under a rock, you'll likely know that it's the big day that Grand Theft Auto VI is finally being released.

As the long-awaited follow-up to GTA V, the last mainline game released all the way back in 2013 and went on to become the most profitable entertainment product of all time.

While we know ever-advancing realism in gaming is making development time longer, GTA V's success came at GTA VI's detriment.

Take-Two Interactive has generated approximately $10 billion in lifetime revenue, with the popular GTA Online and its continuous updates keeping the title alive and well.

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GTA VI is tipped to be the biggest video game of all time by many, and unless it's hit with some serious teething problems like Cyberpunk 2077, we can genuinely see it happening.

It's hard to underestimate just how colossal GTA VI will be, with some companies even closing on November 19 because they know staff will be bunking off to play.

Gamers and non-gamers alike are sure to be booting up Vice City in a matter of months, but with it, one health expert has warned about the impact it'll have on men's health.

GTA VI has a men's health warning

GTA has a history of luring in male gamers (Rockstar Games)

Clinical Advisor at men's health platform Feel30, Anneliese Cadena, AGNP-C, says that GTA VI and other extended gaming sessions can wreck testosterone production.

As you might've seen from the various looksmaxxer and manosphere influencers, testosterone is a big issue for some men. There are plenty of myths out there about how abstinence can supposedly boost testosterone, while there's ongoing research into whether GLP-1s can boost testosterone.

Even though playing video games won't directly cause a dip in testosterone, the associated habits of a marathon gaming session can wear down your hormone health.

As you buckle in for an epic GTA VI session, this will likely involve staying awake late into the night, skipping workouts, ordering high-fat takeaways, fuelling your body with energy drinks, and spending extended periods inside without any natural sunlight.

This sounds like the (im)perfect cocktail for destroying your testosterone levels. 2023 research from Statistica looked at the gender divide of gamers in the United Kingdom and backed up previous claims that GTA has a largely male playerbase. 72% of male gamers asked said they'd played some form of GTA title, compared to just 44% of female gamers, and while the ability to play as Lucia Caminos and promises of moving away from some of the franchise's more archaic tropes are likely to bring more women in, more men than ever are sure to be shooting things up in GTA VI.

Avoid those marathon gaming sessions

Players are destined to put hours into the upcoming automotive adventure (Rockstar Games)

Discussing how GTA VI could be detrimental to men's health, Cadena explained: "One weekend won't suddenly cause low testosterone, but many of the behaviors that become normal during a major game release are the same ones we encourage men to avoid if they're trying to support healthy hormone levels.

"Sleep is one of the biggest factors and consistently sacrificing quality sleep can negatively affect testosterone levels over time."

Despite some people playing GTA V consistently for the past 13 years, it's an issue that many have likely ignored.

In particular, Cadena reiterates that missing quality sleep is one of the quickest ways to reduce testosterone production. Added to this, limited exposure to daylight can contribute to lower vitamin D levels, with vitamin D linked to healthy testosterone in men.

Sitting still for a long time will reduce your overall physical activity, which in turn can contribute to weight gain and poorer metabolic health associated with lower testosterone.

Finally, competitive gaming can lead to spikes in stress and adrenaline, which then raises the cortisol hormone that can suppress testosterone production.

All of this comes as Google search data suggests that queries about "low testosterone" have exceeded 1.2 million every month. Searches for "TRT for men" have soared by 94% year-on-year.

While we're not trying to rob you of your enjoyment of playing GTA VI, men especially might want to reassess their lives if they find themselves still wearing yesterday's clothes and are sitting in their gaming chairs at four in the morning.