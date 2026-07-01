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GTA 6's hidden auto-renew subscription could end up costing you $100 a year
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GTA 6's hidden auto-renew subscription could end up costing you $100 a year

The lack of a physical disc is just the start of Rockstar's troubles

Tom Chapman

Tom Chapman

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Featured Image Credit: Rockstar Games
GTA 6
Gaming