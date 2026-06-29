A new GTA 6 leak suggests the game could feature a 'dealbreaker' performance setting on consoles.

Rockstar Games has stayed tight-lipped about GTA 6 for the most part, but leaks and hidden details about the game will find their way out regardless. And of course, Rockstar just confirmed the official price and pre-load date for the long-awaited game.

While some have furthered the hype of the game, such as reports of a built-in social media system, others have raised eyebrows for less thrilling reasons, including questions around physical disc support and which platforms the game will run on.

Now, the latest claim about the Grand Theft Auto VI's performance might be a 'dealbreaker' for many console users.

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GTA 6 is set to offer two different graphics modes on consoles (CFOTO/Contributor/Getty)

Will GTA 6 run at 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X?

According to Polish industry insider Borys Niespielak, speaking on the podcast Rock and Borys (shared by AltChar), GTA 6 is set to offer two different graphics modes on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at launch. This will include 30 FPS and 60 FPS modes.

However, for Xbox users, Niespielak says Rockstar is currently targeting only 30 FPS, but is reportedly working closely with Microsoft to push that up to 60 FPS on weaker hardware.

If the 60 FPS mode isn't ready in time for launch, the claim suggests it could follow later through a post-launch update.

Uncharted territory for Rockstar

GTA 5 launched on last-generation hardware locked to 30 FPS and only received a performance mode years later as part of its current-gen re-release. A 60 FPS option available at or near launch for GTA 6 would mark a real shift in Rockstar's approach.

However, it would mark a technical achievement for the gaming giant in itself, as squeezing 60 FPS out of base current-gen consoles for a huge open world game would be an immense task.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X were both launched with 60 FPS performance modes as key selling points (Future Publishing/Contributor/Getty)

For many players, 30 FPS has become hard to accept as a standard on current-generation hardware that was marketed as a leap forward in power and performance. The PS5 and Xbox Series X were both launched with 60 FPS performance modes as key selling points, so releasing a flagship title locked to 30 FPS would feel like a step backwards to many people.

How reliable is the leak?

Niespielak has previously been accurate in other major game announcements. For instance, he correctly reported that Ciri would be the lead protagonist of The Witcher 4 long before the game was announced, and he accurately called CD Projekt Red's expansion plans before the reveal of Songs of the Past.

However, bear in mind that the claim is based on a single source, and the leaker has no history of sharing Rockstar information.

As with any leak surrounding a game of this scale, it's best to take the claims with a pinch of salt until Rockstar announces anything further.