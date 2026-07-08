Where were you for the great gaming massacre of 2026? While we should all be celebrating what's tipped to be the biggest year the industry has ever had, upcoming releases like the PlayStation-exclusive Marvel's Wolverine and the multi-platform juggernaut of GTA VI are in danger of being overshadowed by scandal after scandal.

If the Steam Machine's $1,000+ price tag didn't have us worried that we're going to have to remortgage our homes to afford a PlayStation 6, things aren't looking good for Sony in other areas.

Multiple lawsuits mean the gaming giant could be forced to pay millions to disgruntled customers, while the announcement that PlayStation will be moving away from physical discs in January 2028 has others waving their boycott banners.

Angry players are still waving their pitchforks (Santa Monica Studio)

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Some are already using this to their advantage to nab a cheeky PlayStation Plus discount, but if losing physical discs and the imminent closure of the PS3 and PS Vita stores wasn't enough, a concerning clause suggests that Sony could rob you of your entire library of games.

Nearly 220,000 gamers have signed a 'Don't Kill the Disc' petition, with complaints that buying digital games is effectively just 'renting' them until licenses run out. As we've seen with the likes of 2013's Deadpool game and the Marvel: Ultimate Alliance games, they're not on any digital storefronts because the licenses have expired.

That's just one worry, and as shared on Reddit, Sony 'may take steps' to close your PlayStation account if it hasn't been used in at least 36 months.

Even though we're told that you'll be contacted six months before and warned via the email address registered to the account, the internet was obviously up in arms.

Clapping back at the gaming giant, one angry player wrote: "If buying isn't owning, piracy isn't stealing."

Another raged: "Play has no limits.... Except 3 years of inactivity apparently."

A third chimed in saying: "Wait until this evolves into 'PlayStation can delete any game you haven’t played in the last 3 years.'"

As well as critics saying there should be some sort of monetary compensation if a game is removed, others were demanding full refunds if we can't access a title we've previously paid for.

We must step in to clear up some misconceptions here, as the rule isn't to do with Sony. Not only has this little addition been in terms and conditions for a while, but it's also apparently to do with European Union regulations, as some in the comments said it's a misleading representation of the facts.

Sony has apparently made its inactivity periods friendlier for gamers (Naughty Dog)

There remains a lot of confusion here, and although there are claims that it's to do with the EU's GDPR regulations, VideoCardz argues this isn't the case. The outlet notes that the current terms are from April 2026, with the 36-month inactivity rule being present since December 2019.

Stipulations go back even further, as a cancellation term relating to 18 months of inactivity has supposedly been there since 2009.

This suggests the Blue Team is actually getting more lenient on how long you can leave your account idle.

Microsoft is said to have similar rules for Xbox, but whereas there's a shorter inactivity period of 24 months, accounts that have made purchases are ineligible for closure.

Nintendo doesn't appear to have anything like this, although cloud saves are nixed and backups become inaccessible after 180 days if your Nintendo Switch Online subscription expires.

To be honest, Sony could probably give you a ton of free games at this point, and it wouldn't be enough to stop people from saying they're 'done' with PlayStation.