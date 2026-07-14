It's time to accept that the days of physical media are long behind us. It started as a slow shift when Blockbuster was bulldozed to make way for Netflix and the great streaming wars, and before long, our DVD collections were left gathering dust while we stumped up for monthly subscription packages.

Up next were video games, with complaints that we effectively 'rent' them until licenses expire.

Even as we spend upwards of $80 on modern AAA games, we'd like to remind you that games like 2013's Deadpool are completely unplayable unless you have a hard copy.

This has obviously led to complaints that GTA VI is launching without a physical disc in 2026, while Sony has been dragged after it confirmed it would be stopping physical production of games in January 2026.

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It's not helped when Ubisoft's Philippe Tremblay told us to get 'comfortable' with not owning our games, but away from the world of gaming, having our entire lives in a virtual cloud comes with other problems.

Sharma has been tagged in a post complaining about the gaming giant (Microsoft)

Over on X, one angry gamer has called out Xbox CEO Asha Sharma amid complaints that his compromised Microsoft account and OneDrive account have been permanently deleted.

In an irate post, Joshua Khane vented: "Microsoft DELETED my account AND OneDrive!!?? After ACKNOWLEDGING that I’m the owner of the account and that it was compromised???

"25 f**king years of data, thousands of euros spended [sic] on games?? My son’s baby pictures? GONE!"

Blaming Microsoft for refusing to bring back his compromised account, Khane claimed that as one of the 'Big Five' and one of the biggest tech companies in the world, it should be able to rectify the situation.

Sharing Microsoft's response, Khane was told that a thorough investigation determined the account had been hacked. With this, the company decided to shut it down. Due to the security settings being modified, protocols meant Khane could no longer access the account, while Microsoft reiterated that any purchased games will need to be bought again, and any OneDrive files will be lost.

As the letter states: "This action is irreversible and ensures that your data remains protected."

The gamer shared his anger at Microsoft online and called for action (X / Joshua Khane)

Microsoft is adamant that encryption means that even engineers won't be able to access lost files and games, although some in the comments were skeptical.

A similar situation recently unfolded, with redditor Ordo_Liberal claiming they recently won a lawsuit after a Brazilian court ordered Microsoft to reverse a decision that revoked access to their Xbox account. More than just losing their games, they were in the same position as Khane because they also lost access to their OneDrive.









Although unconfirmed, the OP says they were awarded $400, and the judge ordered Microsoft to restore the account. If this is true, it suggests there could be a glimmer of hope for Khane.

As for Khane, many mocked the idea that he tagged Sharma. One critic laughed: "Homeboy, I’m sorry this happened to you genuinely but bro why you tagging Asha? What she gonna do fam? Lmfao. She runs Xbox and bruh shorty got a lot on her plate rn 😂😂😂."

Another added: "Lmao tagging Xbox like that means anything, if you’re going to shoot for the stars might as well tag Satya [Nadella], also ask Elon to stir up some sh*t for you I’m sure he’ll help."

A third concluded: "Xbox CEO has NOTHING to do with this."

Elsewhere, many blamed him for having 25 years' worth of data and baby photos saved on his OneDrive.

Unfortunately, as we move into an increasingly digital-only era, we expect stories like the above to become even more commonplace.