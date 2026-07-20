New Call of Duty feature lets you fall asleep to old COD arguments as 'white noise'

Finding the right conditions to fall asleep can be challenging sometimes, yet one new website might help you use nostalgia to guide yourself towards rest, although the sound of people arguing on old Call of Duty games might not be for everyone.

Toxicity in gaming is something that's never going to go away, but it is especially potent in multiplayer titles when people's competitive personalities are thrust into the spotlight.

While it might have cooled down slightly these days, nothing quite matches the ferocity that people used to unleash throughout the voice comms in Call of Duty games from the late 2000s and early 2010s, with many feeling oddly nostalgic for it despite the hostility.

A big part of the appeal game from the open voice channels present in the pre-match intermission period, where all players in the match were able to speak – or more aptly, shout – at each other before taking to the battlefield.

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Call of Duty is notorious for its toxicity, with older titles like Modern Warfare 2 ripe for slurs and insults (Activision)

As reported by Dexerto, app developer Mike Wing has allowed people to return to the glory days of toxicity with an unorthodox website, rejuvenating ancient arguments in an 'ambient' package that's designed to help you sleep.

Aptly named 'Call of Duty Ambience', the website gives you a choice between three of the most iconic titles in the long-running series – Black Ops, Black Ops II, and Modern Warfare 2 – with the latter undoubtedly considered one of the most toxic games ever released.

most people fall asleep to white noise



i fall asleep to grown men arguing in cod lobbies



so i made a website that plays Call of Duty voice chat 24/7 pic.twitter.com/tu0q1rxtFO — mike wing (@immike_wing) July 16, 2026





There is even a thought towards the visual theming of the website, with the tiles replicating the selection you'd see on the most recent Xbox 360 design version, which will definitely take people who lived through the seventh console generation back in time.

Clicking on any of the titles will immediately plunge you into a lobby where players quickly fill the slots, and it takes little more than a handful of seconds for the shouting to commence.

You can choose between Black Ops, Black Ops II, and Modern Warfare 2 for the perfect ambiance (Activision)

General anger is mixed in a toxic cocktail of slurs and insults, and while this seemingly endless stream of animosity might bring you a feeling of nostalgia, you'd have to be incredibly resilient to noise in order to fall asleep to this.

Some people might even recognise some of the arguments being played out, as they are pulled from viral clips shared on places like YouTube back in the day, and you might even find your own voice in here if you were notoriously toxic in the past.

It's gone down like a treat on social media too, with one user said that it "smells like Axe body spray, Doritos, and Mountain Dew," and another chiming in to proclaim that "this is the greatest idea in the history of websites. THANK YOU."