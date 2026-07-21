Nintendo responds to lawsuit with disappointing update for fans seeking tariff refunds

As gamers continue to complain that they're being hit in the pocket over increased tech prices in the aftermath of America's trade war, Nintendo has spoken out about a lawsuit that could potentially see customers claw back some of their hard-earned money.

President Donald Trump has waged war on the rest of the world during his second term, hoping to crush his foreign rivals and make the various tech giants build big in the USA.

We've already seen this tactic work on Apple, with the iPhone overlord announcing a $600 billion U.S. investment.

The gaming world has been dashed against the rocks for numerous reasons, with the trade war coming alongside the so-called RAMageddon, where demand for AI has pushed the prices of everything up.

Nintendo's trade tariff lawsuit(s) move forward

The price of the Switch 2 is going up in September 2026 (Nintendo)

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Before it was even released, there were concerns that the Nintendo Switch 2 would cost more than first planned, with those fears later realized when a $50 price hike was announced in May 2026.

Gamers have been flocking to try and pick the latest console up at its current price instead of the new September 2026 one, while Nintendo is trying to sue the U.S. government due to the tariff hikes.

Two plaintiffs attempted to represent the wider community and sue Nintendo for their own cut of a proposed $1.1 billion, with hopes that we could be awarded between $1 and $10 on pricier accessories.

As reported by Game File, Nintendo has filed a motion to dismiss the case of Hoffert et al v. Nintendo and argued that customers "received exactly what they bargained and paid for."

Trying to shut the door on the idea that we're entitled to anything from the House that Mario built, the motion maintained: "Plaintiffs are not entitled to a rebate simply because of intervening legal developments related to tariffs."

Although the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Trump's tariffs were illegal, and plaintiffs maintain that Nintendo would be 'double-dipping' if it made money from tariff-hiked products and then reaped the rewards of a refund, the gaming juggernaut isn't budging.

Bad news for gaming fans

Plaintiffs have accused Nintendo of 'double-dipping' with potential tariff refunds (Universal Pictures)

Sticking to its guns about why the motion should be dismissed, Nintendo added: "Plaintiffs are not entitled to a rebate simply because of intervening legal developments related to tariffs.

“The common thread among Plaintiffs’ claims is that it is somehow ‘unfair’ that Nintendo has not retroactively adjusted its prices for completed sales in response to the outcome of the tariff litigation. But that is not how commercial transactions work."

The timing is especially important here, as the Switch 2 price hike is just around the corner.

Despite the company not expanding on why prices are going up, other than 'changing economic markets', it's widely believed that the RAM pandemic is the leading cause instead of trade troubles.

Whether Nintendo can get the lawsuit dismissed or not, the wording that we got exactly what we 'bargained' for isn't likely to sit well with already frustrated players.

At a time when Sony is being slammed for culling physical game releases, and Microsoft is in the midst of sweeping Xbox cuts, Nintendo could be the last of the big three to be raked across the coals by grouchy gamers.