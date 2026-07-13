Travelers could save themselves a lot of time by using this smartphone ‘hack’ when going through customs and immigration.

No one enjoys long lines when travelling, especially after returning from a long haul international flight. While we all understand the importance of the process, there may be an option you had not heard of that can speed things up.

The US Customs and Border Protection offers a free app called Mobile Passport Control, or MPC, that can help quicken the security process.

The MPC app helps organize and verify traveler information and provides access to a dedicated security lane, or faster screening through a regular lane.

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Although the name of the process may sound like an electronic or mobile passport, those travelling will still be required to present a valid, physical passport as part of the security process when using the app.

You might be able to skip long lines (Getty Stock Image)

Where can you use Mobile Passport Control

The MPC app is available at 53 participating airports and ports of entry, including Atlanta (ATL), Cleveland (CLE), Detroit (DTW), Houston (IAH/HOU), New York (JFK/EWR), Orlando (MCO), and Phoenix (PHX).

It can also be used by groups of up to 12 people, making it a convenient option for families looking to save time during the arrival process.

Where to download the Mobile Passport Control app

The MPC smartphone app can be downloaded free of charge from Apple’s App Store or the Google Play Store.

Are there any downsides to Mobile Passport Control?

One limitation is that the MPC queue may occasionally be closed, even at airports that promote the service.

The app is free to download (Getty Stock Image)

Mobile Passport Control or Global Entry?

While MPC can be a useful time-saving tool, frequent international travellers may find greater benefits from Global Entry, which offers an expedited customs arrival process.

Global Entry members can often use facial recognition technology to verify their identity, allowing them to move through the arrival process quickly.

For families or groups where some travellers have Global Entry and others do not, MPC can be a useful option for speeding up the process for those without Global Entry. In some cases, the MPC queue may even be shorter than the Global Entry lines.

It’s also worth noting that MPC and Global Entry are separate services from TSA PreCheck. The latter provides expedited security screening at domestic airport checkpoints and allows eligible travellers to keep items such as belts and light jackets on during screening.