Mark Zuckerberg returned to X after three years and Elon Musk responded with a single word.

The American tech entrepreneur best known as the co-founder, chairman and CEO of Meta Platforms. On Thursday, Meta launched a new version of Muse Spark 1.1, a multimodal AI model intended for agentic coding. Its aim is to compete with similar models by OpenAI and Anthropic.

The Meta AI model can handle complex workflows and use new features in enterprise systems, among other things like multistep reasoning. Although considered a little late to the game, as Meta’s competitors already offer similar products, Meta says their model can handle large workloads, fix bugs and help with big code migrations.

Zuckerberg's back on X (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Advert

In a blog post, Meta said: “Muse Spark 1.1 delivers exceptional performance in personal agentic tasks that require planning and orchestration across a range of external apps and services.”

Spark’s release was such a big deal for the company, Zuckerberg revived his X account to post for the first time since July 2023.

Zuckerberg called Spark, “a strong agentic and coding model at a very low price,” noting that the model was “strongest at agentic performance, tool use, and computer use.”

He also teased that there was “more to come soon.”

So how did Musk respond? Using the social media platform he owns, he simply posted: “Jinx”.

A follower quickly asked if Musk was putting a “jinx” on Zuckerberg, or if he said because they said the same thing at the same time, to which the wealthiest person in the world confirmed the latter.





Jinx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2026

Mark Zuckerberg’s last X post before this week’s announcement?

A version of the classic Spider-Man meme showing two versions of the hero pointing at each other, on July 6, 2023.

The post was seen as a slight dig at Musk and a celebration following the launch of Threads, Meta’s text-based social media app which experts saw as a direct competitor of X (formerly Twitter).





Zuckerberg’s Meta has had a busy week announcing new updates and additions, including Muse Image, a controversial AI image generator allowing users to include images from public Instagram accounts in prompts to generate AI images using your photos.

Instagram users are able to opt-out however you must navigate your settings to do so. Experts have shared concerns about this, plus further worries about privacy.

These settings will only appear if your account is public. If your account is currently private, your content will be unable to be shared in this way.

When approached for comment, a spokesperson for Meta told UNILAD Tech: "We built Muse Image with strong controls and safety guardrails from day one. Private accounts and those belonging to users under 18 are automatically excluded and adult users with public accounts can opt out with just a couple clicks. We will take action against any content that violates our Community Standards.”