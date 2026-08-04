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Sam Altman shares 'cool' ChatGPT idea for parents but it left the internet horrified
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Sam Altman shares 'cool' ChatGPT idea for parents but it left the internet horrified

Altman previously admitted he could not imagine raising a newborn baby without ChatGPT

Rikki Loftus

Rikki Loftus

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