Sam Altman shares 'cool' ChatGPT idea for parents but it left the internet horrified

The CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman, has taken to the internet to share a ‘cool’ ChatGPT idea for parents but it left a lot of people horrified.

The AI mogul posted the thought on X, formerly Twitter, detailing how families can integrate the technology more into family life.

On the social media platform, Altman wrote: “cool use case of chatgpt work i heard last night: connect your family calendars and explain your kids' interests. every morning for the drive to school, have it make a podcast that talks about one kid's soccer game that afternoon, one kid's upcoming birthday, some news, etc.”

However, this did not have the reaction that the ChatGPT boss may have thought it would as many people shared their shock at the idea.

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Sam Altman shared a ‘cool’ ChatGPT idea for parents (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Taking to the X comment section, one user wrote: “What if you just talked to your children.”

Another said: “It’s wild how disconnected these tech people are from normal human behavior.”

Over on Reddit, a third person commented: “The fact that he thought this was a good thing to say out loud in public shows us just how bats*** crazy these people are.”

And a fourth added: “These people are so f***ing detached from reality. They really have no clue about normal people and their daily struggles. No clue, at all.”

Last year, Altman appeared on an episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where he talked about how ChatGPT was helping him with his own family.

Altman previously admitted he could not imagine raising a newborn baby without ChatGPT (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The tech boss welcomed his first baby via surrogate in February 2025 after tying the knot with his husband Oliver Mulherin back in 2024.

When asked if he was using ChatGPT to raise the baby, Altman said: “I do. I mean, I feel kind of bad about it because we have this, like, genius level at everything, intelligence, sitting there, waiting to unravel the mysteries of humanity. And I'm like, ‘why does my kid stop dropping his pizza on the floor and laughing?’”

Altman went on to admit: “I cannot imagine having gone through, like, figuring out how to raise a newborn without ChatGPT.

“Clearly, people did it for a long time no problem. So I know, like,clearly, it was possible. But I have relied on it so much.

“I mean, it's obviously, like, the most important thing to happen in my life, so it's top of mind and I use it all the time.”