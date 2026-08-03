New revelations surrounding OpenAI's staggering AI model, Astra, have caused researchers to issue a warning that 'Agent 0' is here, which is particularly prescient after the recent autonomous hacking incident involving the very same tech.

While Astra is merely the internal name for the model with no sign of what it'll actually be called when officially released, it has still left plenty of people both excited and worried about its potential in the near future as results are already proving to be impressive.

There was seemingly no better way for OpenAI to show off its new model than with the revelation that it had solved ten mathematics and theoretical science problems that had stumped the world's experts for several decades, and these answers could be found with 'only' $2,000 worth of tokens, as per AJ Green's Substack newsletter.

Shared by OpenAI's researcher Noam Brown on X, these problems include things like Connes' rigidity conjecture, Ehrhart's volume conjecture, and high-dimensional sphere packing, leaving math experts across the world amazed.

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OpenAI's newest model is already shattering expectations, solving 10 'impossible' math conundrums (Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

This does, of course, bring up conversations about 'replacement', but it appears as if many experts see it as a tool to augment or enhance their work rather than make themselves redundant — although time will tell where the balance of power lies.

What it has also led people to speculate, however, is the arrival of 'Agent 0' — with many convinced that something far bigger is just around the corner, with both good and bad implications spawning off of this.

Sharing their thoughts on the r/singularity subreddit, Reddit user u/imadude outlined how "OpenAI's internal frontier model (Astra) was produced using only a fraction of the compute OpenAI expects to possess later next year (early-mid 2027).

"The model generation trained after Abilene (OpenAI's data center) reaches full scale operation will harness the research gains from Agent 0 (Astra or GPT-6) + open source research + all the internal progress the frontier labs have made."

The potential of OpenAI's 'Agent 0' offers major questions for the future, with positive and negative consequences abound (Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

This new model – as impressive as it already is – appears to be just a step towards something immeasurably bigger in the near future then, although the present has already presented a number of frightening possibilites.

Astra itself was involved in an industry-shaking incident last month when it broke free from OpenAI's testing parameters and hacked another company autonomously in order to best achieve its training goals, showing the potential dangers that arise from the capabilities of these new models.

OpenAI's rival Anthropic has already called for a global pause on development in order to get a handle of the risks associated with self-developing AI models, and there's no telling quite what the dangers could be if projections about the follow-up to 'Agent 0' are what they seem.