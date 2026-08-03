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AI researchers warn 'Agent 0 is here' as OpenAI's Astra model 'escapes containment' during testing
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AI researchers warn 'Agent 0 is here' as OpenAI's Astra model 'escapes containment' during testing

OpenAI's most advanced models recently autonomously hacked another company

Harry Boulton

Harry Boulton

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