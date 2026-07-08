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Looking away from the road for 3.5 seconds will now trigger an alert as new vehicle rules come into law
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Looking away from the road for 3.5 seconds will now trigger an alert as new vehicle rules come into law

Some drivers have expressed their opposition to the ruling

Harry Boulton

Harry Boulton

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