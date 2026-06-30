A recent incident involving German fitness influencer Edda Elisa Pilz and leading airline Lufthansa has prompted the company to issue a response, as a flight attendant prevented the model from getting on the flight as she was deemed to be 'naked'.

Lufthansa has announced an investigation into the matter, noting that Pilz shouldn't have been told that she was 'naked' but deemed that her outfit could have 'negatively impacted' other passengers from different cultures.

Airport fashion has become increasingly more relaxed over the years – with some airlines even warning people to stay away from jeans – and that becomes especially complex when temperatures ramp up during the summer.

Considering the heat levels at Berlin Brandenburg airport – where the social media influencer was flying from – was 30°C (86°F) at the time of the plane's take off, it was understandable that Pilz would want to ensure that she was cool and comfortable.

Influencer calls out airline for saying she was 'naked'

As reported by Dexerto, her attire included a bra-style crop top and shorts, although one Lufthansa employee claimed that this left her 'naked' and continued to refuse her entry onto the plane even after she donned a jacket.

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A post shared on Instagram, translated by Airlive, saw Pilz call out Lufthansa for how she was treated, recounting how the staff member she was talking to told her: "You can't board like that. You're not wearing anything. You're naked."

Pilz was denied entry onto the plane after a Lufthansa staff member said that her outfit made her look 'naked' (Instagram/edda.elisa)

She was then forced to zip the jacket she pulled out of her bag all the way up to cover her chest before she was finally let on the plane — but that wasn't before she was blamed for delaying the entire flight.

"It was 30 degrees outside. If there are rules, I accept them. But then show them to me," she declared, noting a sexist discrepancy between how men and women are treated when it comes to acceptable clothing.

How has Lufthansa responded to the incident?

Following significant backlash on social media, Lufthansa has finally broken its silence by admitting that the specific comment calling Pilz 'naked' was wrong, outlining that it goes against their standards.

Lufthansa has deemed the comments made by its staff member to be wrong, but suggests that Pilz's attire was still 'inappropriate' (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images)

They did, however, persist in the position that the influencer's clothes were inappropriate for the plane journey, writing in a statement:

"Generally, Lufthansa expects all passengers to wear clothing that is appropriate for the nature of public travel and does not negatively affect the well-being of fellow passengers from a wide range of cultural backgrounds."

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing, however, yet it might make you think twice about what you choose to wear ahead of travelling, as it could leave you in a similarly tricky situation.