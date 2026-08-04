Airline responds after TikToker was banned for preaching on delayed flight

An airline has responded after a TikToker documented herself being removed from an aircraft for preaching on her delayed flight.

Last week, Whitney Lynn posted the clips to TikTok which show her attempting to preach about Jesus while waiting for her Alaska Airlines plane to depart.

The content creator was eventually asked to vacate the plane after she stood in the aisle and spoke loudly about her religious beliefs, telling other passengers that God might be ‘sparing us from danger today’.

One staff member could be seen in the video telling her that the crew didn’t ‘feel safe’ with her onboard following her religious rant. In response, Lynn said: “They don’t feel safe? Oh my gosh, I didn’t know the message of Jesus Christ was unsafe.”

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Whitney Lynn often shares clips on TikTok of her impromptu preaches in public (Instagram/@whitneylynn1)

Lynn continued to film as she was escorted off the aircraft and given contact information to rebook her flight but since then, it seems the TikToker has been banned from flying with the airline.

Posting updates on her account where she has over 103,000 followers, Lynn has included an apparent screenshot of correspondence she has had with Alaska Airlines where the airline seemed to state that they had ‘placed a hold’ on her ability to travel on the airline and its service subsidiaries which includes Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air.

The letter read: “Upon conclusion of our investigation, we will reach out to you once again with a final decision.”

A spokesperson for Alaska Airlines confirmed the ban in a statement to People, which stated: “Our flight crew became increasingly concerned about a guest’s behavior on board the aircraft, which was also affecting other guests.

“The passenger was asked to deplane the aircraft for safety reasons.”

The spokesperson continued added that the traveler will not be permitted to travel on Alaska Airlines flights for ‘the foreseeable future’.

Many people have taken to social media to share their own reactions to Lynn’s videos, with one writing in the TikTok comment section: “It’s a private company, and there are rules. From what I’ve seen, Ms Whitney came across as very aggressive, almost borderline harassment, but it’s only my opinion.”

Another said: “It’s a private company, and there are rules. From what I’ve seen, Ms Whitney came across as very aggressive, almost borderline harassment, but it’s only my opinion.”

A third person commented: “It’s a private company, and there are rules. From what I’ve seen, Ms Whitney came across as very aggressive, almost borderline harassment, but it’s only my opinion.”

And a fourth added: “Holding people hostage to YOUR beliefs is straight wrong.”