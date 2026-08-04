YouTube deletes major ASMR channels overnight in controversial 'sexual content' crackdown

YouTube has seemingly clamped down on several big ASMR channels, and while some people use Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response content as a way to unwind or help them get to sleep, there's also an NSFW side to the trend.

There have been enough problems in the past of kids being able to access inappropriate materials on YouTube, with the Elsagate phenomenon seeing everything from Peppa Pig to My Little Pony being hijacked by adult materials.

There's also the Momo hoax, which claimed the terrifying figure was being inserted into videos for kids, although it's something YouTube has firmly denied. Away from YouTube Kids, the main platform has strict rules against violence, sexual material, and dangerous activities.

YouTube issues ASMR clampdown

YouTube updated its guidelines to mention ASMR in 2022 (Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty)

With the lines between ASMR and sexual content sometimes getting blurred, it seems the video giant is coming down hard on creators.

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According to 404 Media, YouTube has accused several big ASMR names of creating 'sexually gratifying' content.

Numerous creators had their channels go dark and were apparently sent an email that reads: "We have reviewed your content and found severe or repeated violations of our sex and nudity policy. Because of this, we have removed your channel from YouTube."

The ban email went on to explain that while YouTube knows it's 'upsetting news', it's the platform's job to ensure it's a safe place for all. Stating that "explicit content that's meant to be sexually gratifying isn't allowed on YouTube," it stuck by its decision by saying: "If we think a channel severely violates our policies, we take it down to protect other users on the platform - but if you believe we've made the wrong call, you can appeal this decision."

All of these had significant followings and were known for their ASMR content, with affected channels including ItsBunniiASMR, Slight Sounds, Nananightray, Roseasmr, Simoneasmr, and Janina Wilhelmsen.

YouTube's guidelines were updated in 2019 to mention 'sexually gratifying' content, while another one in 2022 specifically mentioned ASMR to add: "ASMR videos with audio sexual sounds may be age-restricted or removed from the platform."

ASMR content creators speak out

In a statement to 404 Media, YouTube reiterated: "We terminated these channels for linking to content that violates our nudity and sexual content policy. Our external link policies apply equally to all creators across YouTube, and this action was taken in accordance with our long-standing policies, not as a change in policy or targeting of ASMR content."

This isn't enough for those affected, who've been left confused and angry by the sudden clampdown.

Speaking to 404, Slight Sounds explained how creating ASMR content has been her full-time job since around 2018, describing the situation as 'disturbing' and adding: "Being told not only that you’re not going to make money on this, but also your archive, your life's work, videos that mean so much to me and so many other people are just gone, and I can't access that. That's something that's really hard to grapple with."

ItsBunniiASMR is one of the big names who has spoken out against YouTube (Spotify / ItsBunniiASMR)

Bunnii's channel had around 227,000 followers when it was nuked, with her claiming that her ASMR content was there to help a varity of issues: "There are people who really do depend on this kind of content to get a good night's sleep, deal with insomnia, or manage mental health issues like anxiety, PTSD, and depression (therapy and whatnot isn't exactly cheap or accessible to everyone).

“And in times like this when world issues feel so heavy and no one can afford anything, having a free, easily accessible option, where the creator can benefit from just views is so important.”

Saying the whole thing is 'incredibly disheartening', Bunnii is still trying to figure out what might've led to the ban, as she's adamant all her content is suitable for the entire family.

Although Slight Sounds admits she also uploads ASMR content to sites like OnlyFans and Fansly, she maintains she keeps this completely separate to her YouTube as she concluded: "Women will make a choice, an autonomous choice, to do something that doesn't even affect the other content they're making. It is a wholly separate experience. And we're still being told that we're sexualizing ASMR on YouTube, and we're being sexual."

As there appear to be numerous other ASMR channels still active on YouTube, creators like Slight Sounds and Bunnii remain confused by the whole situation.