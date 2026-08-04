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Everything MrBeast's Team Water has actually built one year after launch
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Everything MrBeast's Team Water has actually built one year after launch

Team Water is well on the way to hitting its 2030 goal

Tom Chapman

Tom Chapman

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram / Team Water
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