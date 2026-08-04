Everything MrBeast's Team Water has actually built one year after launch

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson remains the most-subscribed creator on YouTube, and while he was once known for locking strangers in rooms with promises of money, his profile has boomed alongside his business empire.

Known for the likes of Feastables and Lunchly, MrBeast leads Amazon's popular Beast Games and is a big name in the philanthropy field.

Alongside his Beast Philanthropy YouTube channel, which was launched in 2020, MrBeast acquired the youth-oriented fintech app called Step, helped launch Juice Funds to aid emerging creators, and has been part of the 'Team' network.

Started by MrBeast and fellow YouTuber Mark Rober, Team Water is a follow-up to Team Trees and Team Seas.

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The first two aimed to plant trees and clean up the ocean, while Team Water does what it says on the tin by trying to bring lasting clean-water access to two million people around the globe.

What is Team Water?

Team Water hopes to bring safe water to two million people by 2030 (Team Water)

Launched by Donaldson, Rober, and the nonprofit WaterAid in August 2025, Team Water raised over $40 million in just 31 days.

10,000 creators from 144 countries took part, while YouTube and Google matched the first $2 million that was donated.

At a time when even the United Nations is warning we could be facing a global water crisis due to AI guzzling it all, the work of organizations like Team Water feels more important than ever.

To celebrate Team Water's first anniversary, a special video reveals everything the organization has built.

Reminding us that every penny went to WaterAid and other non-profits, the real work apparently started once the fundraiser ended.

The collective got to work building solar-powered wind farms, household water filters, pipelines, treatment systems, and the infrastructure needed to hit that goal of bringing water to two million people in its first five years.

What has Team Water built in its first year?

As Team Water cheers, one of the big wins was building a solar-powered water farm in Tanzania, bringing 75,000 liters of groundwater to 20,000 people every day. By February 2026, this had expanded to two more solar-powered water farms in neighboring Kenya. These off-grid farms bring 90,000 liters of groundwater every day, while indigenous people in the Amazon were given access to clean water after having to drink contaminated sources for years.

The Alok Institute helped provide 700 household water filters and 20 community water stations to these especially remote areas, meaning another 18,000 people across the Brazilian Amazon now have access to safe water.

Even the United States has benefited from Team Water, as 50 homes in rural West Virginia were connected to clean water. They'd previously spent decades buying water or taking jugs to a nearby waterfall.

225,472 people have already been helped by Team Water (Team Water)

In August 2026, new pipelines, water tanks, and community water kiosks are being built in Rwanda, bringing clean water to schools, health centers, and whole communities.

Having brought safe water to some 225,470 people in its first years, Team Water is still powering ahead to reach that goal of two million by 2030.

The video ends by reminding us that no two communities are the same. Each project requires months of planning and speaking with locals about their needs, then working with local governments to ensure the right infrastructure is in place.

Thanking those who've donated and the creators who helped raise the funds, Team Water's mission continues.