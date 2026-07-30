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Instagram CEO addresses awkward reality of accidentally liking old photos and it's not good news
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Instagram CEO addresses awkward reality of accidentally liking old photos and it's not good news

This could be mortifying for anyone who has accidentally liked an Instagram photo

Rikki Loftus

Rikki Loftus

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Featured Image Credit: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images
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