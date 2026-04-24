Controversial 'looksmaxxing' streamer Clavicular has broken his silence following a sudden YouTube channel ban, calling out the video platform after his content was removed 'without warning'.

Braden Eric Peters, who you might know by his online moniker 'Clavicular', has made a name for himself on social media by being the figure of the 'looksmaxxing' movement — a trend promoting physical enhancement for young men.

This trend encompasses everything that would improve your physical 'worth', from simply going to the gym to extreme activities like 'bonesmashing' that require you to fracture your jawline with a hammer for the purposes of refinement.

As a consequence of the movement's popularity, Peters has managed to become one of the internet's leading figures at this moment and dominates conversations online — to the point where phrases like 'mogging' and 'cortisol spiking' have entered the lexicon of many.

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He hasn't been without controversy though, as not only was he arrested a number of weeks ago but a recent incident saw him hospitalized after an alleged overdose.

Clavicular has taken to social media in protest after his two YouTube channels were removed 'without warning' (Instagram/clavicular0)

As reported by Bloomberg, Clavicular has found himself in the news again after two channels owned by the influencer were taken down by YouTube, leading the streamer to express his outrage and disappointment in response.

"Very sad news this morning. My YouTube channels @ LiveWithClav & @ ClavLooksmax were terminated this morning with no warning or explanation," the content creator wrote in a post on X.

"The channels consisted of livestream VODs and free courses created by me to help empower young men to be the best versions of themselves. Me and my team worked hard to ensure we followed YouTube's TOS very strictly, blurring out all inappropriate language and sensitive topics.

"Could you please help in recovering my accounts," he asked as a desperate plea, tagging various YouTube management accounts at the end of the post.





It's not uncommon for YouTube and similar platforms to provide no explanation for a ban in cases like this, although a previous take down last year could provide an answer to this particular suspension.

One spokesperson for YouTube revealed to Bloomberg that several Clavicular videos were removed last November for 'facilitating access to websites violating policies around regulated or illegal goods or services."

It is against YouTube's Terms of Service for creators to make new channels after a termination, so this new ban could simply be a result of that despite the suspensions being roughly five months apart.