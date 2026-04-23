Warning: This article contains discussion of suicide which some readers may find distressing.

The disclosure community is mourning another tragic loss, as paranormal author and YouTuber David Wilcock is dead at the age of 53.

Known as a prominent name in the disclosure movement, Wilcock was a New York Times best-selling author who penned books like Awakening in the Dream and The Ascension Mysteries.

After first developing an interest in the paranormal in 1993, Wilcock was spurred on by a girlfriend once telling him that a Shinto shaman said he would end up as a "famous spiritual leader," as well as a roommate having a similar dream.

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Alongside Wilcock suggesting he was in telepathic contact with space aliens and gathering quite the following on YouTube, some believed he was a reincarnation of the clairvoyant Edgar Cayce.

Sadly, authorities report that Wilcock took his own life at his home in Colorado.

Wilcock's final video discussed the recent run of missing scientists (YouTube / David Wilcock)

A press release from Boulder County Sheriff's Office explained how operators took a call from a male experiencing a 'mental health crisis'. Deputies arrived at the residence at approximately 11:02 a.m. and made contact with a man standing outside with a weapon. The release states: "Within minutes of deputies’ arrival, he used the weapon on himself. He was pronounced deceased at the scene."

On April 18, Wilcock took to X in a post that started, "My Dear Family." Saying he wasn't sure whether he was going to do his usual show, he added, "I've had some very intense stuff going on this weekend."

Naming his donors and regular supporters, Wilcock concluded: "Either way, I want you all to know how much I love and appreciate you!

"Always remember that the Creator is within -- and we live in a loving universe. I am very grateful to you for all of your love, care and support."

Just days before his death, Wilcock also mentioned the mysterious deaths of UFO theorists and scientists like Nick Pope, as well as the death of Erich von Däniken, a known Swiss conspiracy theorist who died in January.

Honing in on the recent run of missing scientists and high-ranking officials who've worked in various UFO-related fields, Wilcock said: "I'm excited to be here, you know, every day that I have on Warth is a gift and a blessing, and I’m very grateful for that, because frankly, people are disappearing. Scientists are going missing.”

Referring to the continued interest in the 'missing' scientists, Wilcock said: "Now, they're saying that they’re gonna investigate this. The president himself is saying they’re gonna look into this and see if anything is going on. It’s a little bit scary."

Elsewhere, a resurfaced post from December 11, 2022, has been shared alongside news of his passing. This latest post has been viewed over 6.4 million times, resharing the 2022 comment that read: "I plan on LIVING. Not suicidal at all. Just concerned about what happens when you prove God is real.”





While the situation was undoubtedly tragic, the comments on Wilcock's final video have been flooded with conspiracy theories.

One person wrote: "Someone needs to download all his stuff before they erase it forever."

Another added: "He has been telling us for years that he would never do it, and has known for a long time that eventually they may come for him."

A third alleged: "A person who is giving gratitude is not one who is going to unalive themselves."

Elsewhere, Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna threw fuel on the fire when she took to X to write: "If you are feeling uneasy about the amount of scientists that have gone missing, died, and recent suicides ref those scientists and others you are correct in your intuition. Something is up,”

While theories swirl, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it's conducting a joint investigation with the Boulder County Coroner’s Office, with the official cause and manner of death being revealed by the Coroner’s Office.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.