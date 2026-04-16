White House speak out after 10 scientists reported missing or dead in string of mysterious disappearances

The White House has finally spoken out about the 10 American scientists who have been reported either missing or dead in a string of mysterious disappearances.

During a press briefing, Senior White House Correspondent for Fox News, Peter Doocy, quizzed White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, about the incidents.

He said: “There are now 10 American scientists who have either gone missing or died since mid 2024. They all reportedly had access to classified nuclear or aerospace material. Is anybody investigating this to see if these things are connected?”

In response, Leavitt replied: “I’ve seen the report, Peter. I haven’t spoken to our relevant agencies about it. I will certainly do that, and we’ll get you an answer. If true, of course, that’s definitely something I think this government administration would deem work worth looking into. So let me do that for you.”

This comes after 68 year old William Neil McCasland, a retired Air Force General, vanished in February.

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His wife, Susan Wilkerson, made a call to the police where she could be heard saying that she believed her husband ‘had planned not to be found’ due to the fact that he had left his phone and other items behind at home.

She said at the time: “He’s left his phone. He changed his clothes into... I don’t know what. I think he’s on foot. All of our cars and bicycles are in the garage.

“He turned it off and left it behind, which seems kind of deliberate because he’s always got his phone. He has a smartwatch. I don’t know if that’s with him or not.”

According to Wilkerson, the retired general had disappeared without a trace, taking with him just a pair of boots and a .38-caliber revolver.

The wife went on to reveal that McCasland had been dealing with short-term memory loss and anxiety but did not believe he intended to take his own life, adding: “Other than saying if his brain body keeps deteriorating, he didn’t want to live like that. But it seemed to me that was just a ‘man, I hate how this is going’ kind of thing.”

The White House has spoken out about the missing scientists (Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

McCasland previously worked at the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, which has been linked to conspiracy theories of UFOs.

Four other people went missing between May and August last year and bizarrely, they all have ties to McCasland through his work.

During his work at the base, McCasland reportedly oversaw and approved funding for the work conducted by scientist Monica Jacinto Reza.

Reza went missing during a hike with friends in California in June 2025.

The three other people who disappeared last year were all workers for important nuclear facilities.

Like McCasland, they vanished without any explanation, leaving home without their keys or phones.