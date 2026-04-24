There has been a growing concern among some following a string of mysterious deaths and disappearances, as at least ten top scientists researching similar topics are part of a growing conspiracy that the FBI has now decided to investigate.

Over the last four years some claim to have spotted a pattern among the growing number of deaths or disappearances within the scientific community, claiming there to be mysterious foul play at work.

While the recent disappearance of retired Air Force Research Laboratory commander William Neil McCasland – who went missing after leaving his Albyquerque home earlier this year – has thrust conspiracies into overdrive, there are at least ten others who have either passed away or vanished under concerning and often unexplained circumstances.

Among these individuals is Amy Erskine, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot in 2022 before her research on anti-gravity could be published, alongside NASA engineer Joshua LeBlanc who perished in a Tesla car crash last July.

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Several key scientists – including some associated with NASA – have gone missing or died mysteriously in recent years (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

Concern appears to have reached the White House too, as the FBI has now announced an investigation into the numerous missing nuclear and rocket scientists following a bombshell statement.

The notice comes from James Comer, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman, and Eric Burlison, the Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs Chairman.

Both have outlined their desire to seek information regarding the disappearances from the Department of Energy, Department of War, FBI, and NASA about the missing scientists — especially considering the fact that their research was often directly or indirectly connected to these political institutions.

"The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is investigating recent unconfirmed public reporting on the disappearance and death of individuals with access to sensitive U.S. scientific information," the statement begins.

James Comer and Eric Burlison have opened an investigation into the mysterious deaths and disappearances (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"These reports allege that at least ten individuals who ‘had a connection to U.S. nuclear secrets or rocket technology,’ have ‘died or mysteriously vanished in recent years.’ If the reports are accurate, these deaths and disappearances may represent a grave threat to U.S. national security and to U.S. personnel with access to scientific secrets."

The Committee has also called for any information regarding these deaths or disappearances to be called forward, alongside further protections for existing scientists to ensure that secrets are kept and lives remain safe going forward.

There have also been specific letters from a number of key figures within the Trump administration regarding this growing concern, including FBI Director Kash Patel, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, War Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Energy Secretary Chris Wright.