Two scientists who were working at a US government laboratory, have been charged with conducting an alleged scheme to smuggle a deadly virus into the US.

They were stopped at Detroit Metropolitan Airport after returning from a research trip to the Republic of Congo.

The pair, who have been identified as Vincent Munster and Claude Kwe, are accused of attempting to bring samples of a dangerous virus into the country without proper authorization, according to court documents.

Both Munster and Kwe are employed at Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Montana, which is a facility known for conducting research into infectious diseases.

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According to federal prosecutors, the men were carrying vials containing deactivated mpox virus but failed to declare the materials to customs officials or secure the permissions required to transport them into the US.

The scientists were stopped at the airport as they tried to enter the US (EvgeniyShkolenko/Getty Images)

In an FBI criminal complaint filed in Detroit, it claims that Munster denied carrying any biological samples or research materials but subsequent testing allegedly determined that the vials in their possession contained deactivated mpox virus.

The samples were not active but authorities argue that there are strict regulations on the transport of biological materials across international borders.

In a statement, Jennifer Runyan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office, said: “No researchers should believe their positions, credentials, or professional status place them above the law. The allegations in this case are serious. They involve the dangerous and unlawful smuggling of deactivated Mpox virus into the United States and alleged efforts to mislead our federal agents.”

Two scientists have been charged with allegedly smuggling a deadly virus into the US (NIH-NIAID/Image Point FR/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Special Agent in Charge Marcus L. Sykes of the US Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) added: “The arrest of these individuals on serious federal charges sends a clear and unmistakable message that no one - including HHS employees who have an obligation to safeguard our federal programs—is above the law.

“Any deliberate effort to conceal and smuggle biological materials into the United States without proper authorization is a breach of the public’s trust and could have placed the public at risk.

“HHS-OIG will continue to work alongside our law enforcement partners to ensure that anyone who is entrusted with protecting the health and well-being of the public is held fully accountable.”

Both Munster and Kwe are expected to appear in federal court in Montana to face the allegations. They face a maximum sentence of five years in prison if found guilty.