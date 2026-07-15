Scientists issue warning as US passes bill to make daylight saving time permanent

Fall back and spring forward, that's how we remember the changing of the clocks each year. That could be about to change, as the Trump administration is moving ahead with a bill that would give us daylight saving time the entire year.

Instead of changing the clocks twice a year, the "Sunshine Protection Act" would standardize the USA to the permanent standard time that's observed between March and November.

Since World War I, the USA has put its clocks forward in summer as a way to have more afternoon daylight and save electricity. Although DST also helped conserve fuel during WWI, it proved unpopular among farmers, whose schedules are dictated by nature.

DST was repealed after the war, but returned for WWII and was standardized in 1966.

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Farmers have repeatedly shared their complaints about DST, while President Trump has supported the bill (SAUL LOEB / Contributor / Getty)

With a 308-117 vote, the House of Representatives has passed the latest act, which will now head to the Senate. Things could get a little more complicated, with some states potentially opting out and sticking to how things currently are.

States including Hawaii and Arizona have already abandoned DST, and that list could be set to grow.

President Donald Trump has made DST a vocal focal point, sharing his views in a May 2026 social media post that read: "It's time that people can stop worrying about the 'Clock,' not to mention all of the work and money that is spent on this ridiculous, twice yearly production. It will also be a very nice WIN for the Republican Party. Take it!"

Trump is a big fan of golf, which might have something to do with the "Sunshine Protection Act" getting plenty of support from golf course operators who claim the extra hour of daylight will boost their business.

The House of Representatives was all smiles as Republican Scott DesJarlais played The Beatles' "Here Comes the Sun", but not everyone is a fan.

As reported by The Washington Post, some scientists have flagged their concerns. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine and other medical groups have warned that all-year-round daylight saving time doesn't align with the body's natural circadian rhythms and could affect sleep patterns. Others argue that there are health benefits from getting more sunlight in the mornings.

Neil deGrasse Tyson made his feelings clear and explained why the idea of daylight saving time is 'outdated'.

Golf courses have cheered the Trump administration's bill (Andrew Harnik / Staff / Getty)

Speaking to NewsNation, the divisive astrophysicist doubled down on why he thinks daylight saving time is the "dumbest group project in human history," adding: "Who today is saying, 'Oh it's getting dark earlier, I can't go out. I don't know what I'm going to do. I gotta light a candle, get the whale oil'?" Tyson says he'd rather respect the Sun and let it do what it does regarding the clock.

He reminds us that if we keep daylight saving time the entire year, places like New York won't see the Sun rise until 08:20 am in the winter, which is a safety concern in terms of kids going to school in the dark.

This is something that saw a previous year-round daylight saving time scheme backfire in the early 1970s, with parents worried about their children.

Tyson concluded that he never had a problem with the clocks moving twice a year, and going with the mantra of "if it ain't broke...", we should maybe keep things the way they are.

An AP-NORC poll from October 2025 claims that just 12% are for the current system, with 47% opposing it, and the rest not fussed. The problem is, people don't seem to know what they want.

The same poll noted that things are pretty much split, with 56% of Americans wanting year-round daylight saving time and 42% prefering year-round standard time.