Final messages from UFO-linked scientist raise questions about official ruling on their death

Amidst a growing number of scientists who have either disappeared or died in the last few years, the circumstances surrounding one in particular have continued to puzzle people as her final messages are allegedly revealed.

Those who firmly believe in the conspiracy have claimed that there's a number of significant cover ups surrounding aliens and UFOs by the United States government alongside various other political powers across the globe.

While these could soon be threatened with exposure following suggestions from some key members of Congress, there remains an alarming number of mysterious circumstances that have seemingly left key scientists severely threatened.

Around eleven different researchers looking into alien technology have become part of a wider conspiracy that claims their death or disappearance is not a coincidence, and the circumstances surrounding Amy Eskridge's death in 2022 appear to be the most alarming.

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As reported by the Daily Mail, Eskridge died at 34-years-old on June 11, 2022 after suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, although further medical or investigative reports have since not been revealed to the public.

Eskridge died in 2022 after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound, although some believe she was murdered (Arab Heritage Memorial Chapel)

Her research, platformed by The Institute for Exotic Science – a company she co-founded with her father, retired NASA scientist Richard Eskridge – involved potentially game-changing anti-gravity technology which could have led to the discovery of potential UFOs or UAPs, alongside the increased potential of space travel.

This research was never published, however, despite it seemingly being ready for a number of years — and people have discovered in the time since her death that she appeared to be subject to various threats and attacks that some believe was intended to prevent her from continuing her work.

Eskridge claimed in an interview published years after her death that she created her company as a means to 'stick her neck out in public' and prevent any attempts to silence her, adding later that she was on the receiving end of 'escalating threats'.

Over four years after her death, however, Franc Milburn – who claims to have been in contact with Eskridge prior to her death – has allegedly revealed a message he received before she passed that could recontextualize her death and the investigation surrounding it.

The message, dated May 13, 2022, reads: "If you see any report that I killed myself, I most definitely did not. If you see any report that I overdosed, I most definitely did not. If you see any report that I killed someone else, I most definitely did not."

Milburn also added that he spoke to Eskridge just four hours before she died, claiming that she said she was 'fine' and 'feeling okay', pointing to additional messages that detail: "If anything happens to me – suicide or an accident – it wasn't, it's suspicious, treat it as such."

It's unknown whether these messages were definitely sent by Eskridge before her death, but it potentially offers a completely different interpretation of the events surrounding her passing and supports conspiracies that claim that she was 'silenced'.