Nicki Minaj is charging $10 a month to see her X content in controversial decision

Nicki Minaj has made another controversial decision that's bound to go down poorly with her remaining fans, as the rapper revealed that she's now charging people $10 per month for 'exclusive' content that she shares on X going forward.

Veering heavily into AI and the right-wing political sphere in recent years has made Nicki Minaj a rather polarizing figure on social media, as while she has managed to get close to U.S.

President Donald Trump in some regards, the resulting pivot has caused many fans of her music to distance themselves.

She seemingly views Elon Musk's equally controversial platform X as the best home for her new identity, tweeting incessantly about her life and political views while sharing AI-generated memes in tandem.

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This emphasis on her social media presence has culminated in an attempt to increase the revenue she earns on the platform, revealing a new subscription plan if you want to see everything she shares on X.

You now have to pay to see Nicki Minaj's tweets

While some might welcome Minaj's thoughts being locked behind a paywall, others are welcome to pay $10 each month to subscribe to her account, unlocking not just all of the exclusive posts that she shares, but also a unique badge that identifies you as a 'true fan'.

"I finally did it. You can now subscribe to my X account," Minaj announced alongside an AI-generated meme of Chucky with a pink wig — a signature of the rapper's social media activity.

Nicki Minaj has revealed a subscription plan on X, charging fans to see 'exclusive' content that she shares (Caylo Seals/Getty Images)

"It's for ppl who wanna have fun, think deeper, grow, learn, laugh, cry, cuss ppl out, look cute sometimes, be yourself at all time... elevate, levitate, meditate," she continued, sharing what type of posts people might be welcome to when paying up.

An additional post – accompanied by the hashtag '#GagCitySub' – indicated that she was "about to start tweeting my subscribers some secret content for the rest of the day," with the rapper illustrating that "it's kind of fun being able to just annoy them whenever I want."





A few fans have expressed their desire to pay up for exclusive content, but many have both called out and laughed at Minaj's decision to launch a subscription.

"What happened to billionaire Barbie," declared the top reply to her announcement, asking: "Why are we begging for subscriptions on Twitter?"

Another added that Minaj is "begging for money again so she can pay for her legal disputes," whereas a third noted that she's "doing everything but giving us an album and a world tour."

What exclusive content do you get when you pay?

One of the first things that Minaj announced as part of her subscription was an exclusive Spaces session where she would be engaging in 'Nicki trivia' together, although it's unclear what the winners of the quiz will actually receive.

Most of Minaj's posts on X are now locked behind the paywall, forcing fans to fork up $10 per month to see what she's saying (X/NICKIMINAJ)

You can also get a glimpse of what she shares to her paying fans on her profile, and while most posts appear to comprise of her 'deep thoughts', there does appear to be exclusive photos and videos shared to fans alongside the aforementioned Spaces.

Very few of her posts since activating the subscription can be viewed to followers who aren't subscribed, indicating that you will indeed need to pay the $10 fee if you want to see anything from Minaj on X going forward.