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The US military's experimental GPS jamming tech linked to fatal New Mexico plane crash
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The US military's experimental GPS jamming tech linked to fatal New Mexico plane crash

There's an experimental high-energy laser at the heart of the issue

Harry Boulton

Harry Boulton

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