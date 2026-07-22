American towns and cities are becoming increasingly plagued by surveillance cameras, with many enhanced using new AI detection technology, leading peoplea cross the United States to wonder which areas are under watch the most.

While Flock has emerged as the biggest company distributing and operating these cameras, typically referred to as automated licence plate readers (ALPRs), there are a number of alternatives, with some places avoiding backlash by ditching one for the other discreetly, as per Gadget Review.

Maps produced by DeFlock – a grassroots organization taking aim at surveillance cameras across the nation – indicate that California has the highest number of ALPRs currently, with Florida, Georgia, and Illinois rounding out the top four — although all three pale in comparison to the Golden State's numbers.

As reported by the Daily Mail, California as a whole has more than 16,000 currently active ALPR cameras along its major roads, with the aforementioned three following states containing 7,169, 7,046, and 5,822 cameras respectively.

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In total there are 118,549 registered surveillance cameras on DeFlock's comprehensive map of the United States' panopticon-like capabilities, with 82.76% (98,123) of those operated by Flock themselves.

DeFlock reveals that California is home to the largest number of surveillance cameras in America (DeFlock)

While there is a far higher density of cameras in the western half of the United States, that directly correlates to the population density of the nation, with stronger concentrations of cameras where people actually live in the east.

That map itself not only shows you where the cameras are located but exactly what they're aiming at, giving you the best possible view of how you're potentially being surveilled whenever you pass by.

This could be incredibly handy if you want to be aware of how you could be watched on your commute to work, and you might even discover that your house is under the watchful eye of a surveillance camera you had no awareness of.

Flock cameras are being spotted with increasing frequency across the United States, with one likely watching you at some point (Antranik Tavitian/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

DeFlock specifically has a route tool to let you know how many cameras track you on your journey, and can also give you an alternate path that avoids these surveillance cameras wherever possible.

Some surveillance cameras have displayed the ability to read far more than what you'd expect too, as while their primary purpose is to track number plates, they are also equipped with scanning technology that can detect Wi-Fi or Bluetooth-emitting devices like smartphones or laptops, alongside anything that has an RFID chip inside.

One New York town recently found itself in conflict with its mayor after the city council attempted to get rid of Flock cameras, and many are likely to also find themselves in opposition to their installation after understanding quite how invasive they can be to your daily lives.