Florida's Attorney General James Uthmeier has launched a landmark new lawsuit on the behalf of the state against both OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, alleging that the leading AI company concealed the risks associated with ChatGPT during its release and extensive marketing period.

There have been many concerns raised regarding the safety of artificial intelligence technology, with experts pointing towards the numerous incidents involving individuals suffering from mental health emergencies across the last few years.

Chatbots in particular appear to veer dangerously into the realm of sycophancy with the tendency to produce hallucinations, leading to circumstances where ChatGPT specifically has been accused of acting as a 'suicide coach' for vulnerable teens.

Recent shooting incidents in the last few years have been found at the heart of Florida's lawsuit, however, as the Attorney General claims that ChatGPT's willingness to cooperate and provide information regarding dangerous activities has endangered the lives of people within the state.

Advert

"Today, we announced the first-in-the-national state-led lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman," Ulthmeier proclaimed in a statement following the legal challenge.

"OpenAI and Altman ignored internal and external safety warnings, put children at great risk, and allowed a dangerous product to reach millions of Floridians," he continued.

Attorney General James Uthmeier has launched a lawsuit against OpenAI and Altman on behalf of the state of Florida (Office of the Attorney General)

This specifically follows on from a criminal investigation that was launched by the Office of Statewide Prosecution last month, which reviews ChatGPT conversation logs from Phoenix Ikner, who orchestrated a shooting at Florida State University, killing two people and injuring several others.

The complaint, filed in the 10th Judicial Circuit, highlights advertising from OpenAI that boasts how ChatGPT was 'built with safety in mind', arguing that the overwhelming success of the company has 'not been earned', and instead:

"The rise of OpenAI is attributable to a web of deceit and the exploitation of users (including Floridians), leveraging their data and safety to boost OpenAI's market valued at unacceptable costs."

The lawsuit claims that OpenAI put the lives of people at risk for financial gain (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Mike Duffey, FDLE Special Agency in Charge, outlined that "today's AI companies have largely assisted with the evolution of the digital playground. Protecting our children means teaching them to navigate not just the real people behind the screens, but the artificial minds engineered to mimic them."

He added that "parental vigilance must shift from simply monitoring who our children talk to, to ensuring they understand what they are talking to — because a machine programmed to please can never replace the safety of human boundaries."

As reported by Spectrum News 13, OpenAI has issued a statement in response to the lawsuit, asserting: "ChatGPT is a general-purpose tool used by hundreds of millions of people every day for legitimate purposes.

"We work continuously to strength our safeguards to detect harmful intent, limit misuse, and response appropriately when safety risks arise," the statement concluded.