Roomba vacuums labeled 'national security risk' as FCC bans them across US

Robotic vacuums akin to popular Roomba devices have become an unexpected target for the United States government, with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) branding the gadgets a 'national security risk' alongside a nationwide ban.

Technology has transformed people's lives in a number of different ways, yet many have been warned that these advanced devices could bring with them a number of unexpected threats — even in places you might not expected.

The past few years have seen people warned about the potential threat of certain air fryers – especially those manufactured in China – as they could be spying on you alongside several other popular kitchen appliances.

It seems like vacuums are the next concern for political leaders in the United States, however, with a recent ruling from the FCC placing a ban on 'advanced robotic systems' which could be living in your very own home right now.

Why has the FCC banned Roomba vacuums?

As reported by the New York Post, the ban has been motivated by potential data collection threats and cybersecurity fears, with robot vacuums able to map out the homes of people across the country.

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The FCC has called foreign-made robotic vacuums a 'national security threat' (James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images)

This, according to the commission, enhances "the capabilities of foreign intelligence services, or to remotely commandeer the robots," which would certainly be a scary prospect in the event of a global war between powerful nations like the United States and China.

Vacuums aren't the only gadgets that the FCC warns about, as it refers to a wider pool of advanced robots that could even include humanoid servants, but it's not surprising to see these fears emerge as AI robotics technology becomes increasingly advanced and more available to consumers across the country.

Which devices are impacted by the ban?

No specific devices or brands have been called out by the FCC in relation to this ban, but it appears to be a wholesale prohibition on the sale of manufactured devices that have been added to the 'Covered List'.

This could force companies as big as Samsung, LG, Dyson, SharkNinja, and iRobot to move their production to a different area that would allow them to continue selling products in the United States, and the company behind the Roomba has also issued an official statement in response to the ruling.

Roomba-maker iRobot has indicated that it's working with the FCC to find a resolution going forward (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

"We are aware of the FCC's recent action and are working with them to better understand its implementation and potential impact," iRobot outlined in a statement to Fox Business, adding that the company will provide an update when more information becomes available.

Importantly, the ban will only impact devices sold from now onwards, with any existing devices found in homes across the country not affected by the ruling. This means that you'll be able to continue vacuuming your home autonomously, but it might make you consider the good-old-fashioned traditional hoover going forwards.