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Roomba vacuums labeled 'national security risk' as FCC bans them across US
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Roomba vacuums labeled 'national security risk' as FCC bans them across US

Cleaning might just have got a whole lot harder

Harry Boulton

Harry Boulton

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Featured Image Credit: Joe Raedle / Staff via Getty
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