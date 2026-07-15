Every new iPhone arrives loaded with more advanced features to play around with, and this year it's the big Siri overhaul and some of the biggest camera upgrades in iPhone history leading the charge on the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

However, plenty of useful features also fly under the radar and it's usually left to users to share them with the Apple community, whether it's Vehicle Motion Cues for queasy car journeys or a handful of faster texting tricks.

One ex-Apple worker has built a whole following doing exactly that, sharing keyboard hacks and tips on when it's worth upgrading to the next iPhone gen.

An iPhone user revealed a game-changing message setting (Tim Robberts/Getty)

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Now, the latest gem came from an ordinary iPhone user answering a question on social media.

Over on Reddit, someone asked: "Which obscure iPhone setting genuinely improved how you use your phone, and what does it change?"

They added for context: "I mean an actual option buried somewhere in Settings that solved a real annoyance, improved privacy or accessibility, changed how an app behaves, or made your iPhone noticeably easier to use."

One reply cut straight to something most people never realised they could touch. "You can long-press on this menu and rearrange the list. For example I pressed on audio and now I can move it," they replied, alongside a screenshot of the Messages attachment menu being reshuffled by dragging the Audio option higher up.

Much to many users' surprise, the row of tools in Messages, such as Camera, Photos, Stickers, Audio, Apple Cash, and Store, isn't set in stone. Press and hold any of them, then drag your favourites to the top so the ones you regularly use don't hide at the bottom of the pile.









If you fire off voice notes, photos, or stickers all day long, nudging them to the front saves a bit of fiddling off every single message and follows on from other obscure iOS tweaks people swear by once they stumble across them.

Many people in the comments have been praising and thanking the Reddit user for their shared advice.

"Ahh I needed this so much," one user wrote.

Another added: "Holy hell. Thank you"

A third user summed up: "Thanks. Just moved “send it later” up higher as it’s one of the most useful."

A fourth user praised: "Whooooaaaa 🤯 I just did this and it was so satisfying."