The Kindle e-reader is one of Amazon's biggest successes, yet it might just have angered a sizable chunk of its user base following the decision to end support for devices released before a certain date.

Physical books have certainly seen a resurgent popularity in the last few years after the emerged of e-readers led to a downward turn, but many people still turn to their trusty Kindles when they travel or just for general reading.

It offers an incredible amount of convenience, as all your books stored in a single package that's both comfortable to hold and easy to transport, and you also get the benefits of e-ink and a backlight for a paper-like reading experience.

That convenience does seem to have an end point, however, as Amazon has broken the hearts of some Kindle owners by ending support for older devices, giving them just over a month until the lights are completely turned off.

What happens when Kindles lose support?

According to Amazon, Kindle devices losing support will no longer be able to access the official store, meaning that you won't be able to purchase, borrow, or download any additional books on the device.

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This includes books that you own but aren't currently downloaded, potentially locking you out of your own library in certain cases where you might have deleted them to make room.

Loss of support will block the Kindle store on affected devices, removing the ability to purchase, download, and read new books (Will Ireland/Future via Getty Images)

You will still be able to read books that you've purchased and downloaded before the deadline, but after May 20, 2026, all support will be eliminated for the affected gadgets.

Which Kindle devices have been affected?

The loss of support affects any Kindle device released before 2012, and while this is an incredibly long life span for tech these days, you'd be surprised as to how many people are still holding onto older versions with no immediate need of an upgrade.

Here are all of the Kindle devices that will lose support following May 20, 2026, as per the BBC:

Kindle 1st Generation

Kindle DX & DX Graphite

Kindle Keyboard

Kindle 4

Kindle Touch

Kindle 5

Kindle Paperwhite 1st Generation

In addition, there are a number of Kindle Fire devices that will also lose support:

Kindle Fire 1st Generation

Kindle Fire 2nd Generation

Kindle Fire HD 7

Kindle Fire HD 8.9

While you might be surprised that some people haven't yet upgraded to a newer device, there are a few reasons why an older generation Kindle might be preferred.





"This is a NIGHTMARE," wrote one disgruntled user on X in response to the news. "Amazon is bricking old Kindles, including my beloved Kindle 5 (with the side buttons). I hate the touch screen versions, I've tried them and I'm always accidentally flipping pages."

It's certainly something to take into account considering the fact that Amazon don't produce devices with the physical buttons any more, and another worrying reminder that tech these days perhaps isn't meant to last, as digital licences can be revoked and blocked at any point.