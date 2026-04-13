The National Security Agency (NSA) has released a public guide which urges people to take extra measures to make sure they don’t become ‘a victim’.

This comes as the agency reports that hackers are target home networks at an alarming rate to gain access to sensitive information.

In a cybersecurity information sheet, the NSA shares the best practices for securing your home network.

It details: “Don’t be a victim! Malicious cyber actors may leverage your home network to gain access to personal, private, and confidential information.

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People are being warned about hackers working for Russian military (SeizaVisuals/Getty Images)

“Help protect yourself, your family, and your work by practicing cybersecurity-aware behaviors, observing some basic configuration guidelines, and implementing the following mitigations on your home network, including: Upgrade and update all equipment and software regularly, including routing devices, exercise secure habits by backing up your data and disconnecting devices when connections are not needed, limit administration to the internal network only.”

So, what does the organization say about rebooting your router? It turns out this is an important step in cybersecurity.

The information sheet continues: “Schedule frequent device reboots To minimize the threat of non-persistent malicious code on your personally owned device, reboot the device periodically. Malicious implants have been reported to infect home routers without persistence.

“At a minimum, you should schedule weekly reboots of your routing device, smartphones, and computers. Regular reboots help to remove implants and ensure security.”

People are being urged to make sure their security measures are up to date after the Guardian reported that hackers working for the Russian military are targeting home routers around the world.

The NSA has released a public guide which urges people to take extra security measures (Halfpoint Images/Getty Images)

While it might be tempting to work from a coffee shop, this also comes with added risks, according to the NSA.

The agency explained: “Many establishments, such as coffee shops, hotels, and airports, offer wireless hotspots or kiosks for customers to access the Internet. Because the underlying infrastructure of these is unknown and security may be weak, public hotspots are more susceptible to malicious activity. If you must access the Internet while away from home, avoid direct use of public wireless. When possible, use a corporate or personal Wi-Fi hotspot with strong authentication and encryption.

“If public access is necessary, refer to “Securing Wireless Devices in Public Settings” CSI for guidance and do the following: If possible, use the cellular network (that is, mobile Wi-Fi, 4G, or 5G services) to connect to the Internet instead of public hotspots. This option generally requires a service plan with a cellular provider. If you must use public Wi-Fi, use a trusted VPN. This option can protect your connection from malicious activities and monitoring. Exercise physical security in the public place. Do not leave devices unattended.”