Yet again, we find ourselves wishing we had Doc Brown's DeLorean from Back to the Future.

While you can pick up one of DMC's vehicles with relative ease in 2026, none (that we know of) have the time-travelling abilities that would allow us to go back in time and invest in stocks.

The villainous Biff Tannen used a sports almanac to go back and bet on a horse race to secure his financial future, and like we've previously covered Apple stocks soaring over the years (making Forrest Gump incredibly rich), there are a whole host of tech companies we wish we could've got in with at the start.

This is why there was recent buzz surrounding the SpaceX IPO, although an early boom has already started to dip as critics claim the company's $1.77 trillion valuation was way off the mark.

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Tesla had a rocky 2025 but ended on a high (Andrew Harnik / Staff / Getty)

It remains to be seen whether buying SpaceX stocks at $135 a share will pay off in the long run, but looking at one of Elon Musk's other companies, we only wish we'd pumped our dollars into it back in the day.

Tesla hit the stock market in June 2010, and with shares costing just $17, their current price of nearly $384 represents a very tasty return. We know the electric vehicle company had a rocky 2025 thanks to backlash against Musk, #BoycottTesla campaigns dominating the world of car news, and even shareholders turning against him, but it's still a company on the up.

2025 also represented the long-awaited release of Tesla Robotaxi, and with it, stocks have continued ticking along.

As reported by Forbes, a $1,000 investment in Tesla back when Robotaxi launched on Monday, June 22, 2025, would've turned a tidy profit.

The outlet explains how Tesla opened at $327.54 a share on June 23, 2025, then closed at $348.68 as part of a 6.45% one-session rally.

Tesla stocks are down in 2026 but up year-on-year (Google)

Taking TSLA stock at $393.85 on the morning of June 23, 2026, your $1,000 investment would've resulted in a $202.40 profit. Proving that it's all about timing when it comes to the stock market, making the same investment the day after would've resulted in a profit of just $129.55. Still, with TSLA being up 20.24% from the morning of Robotaxi's launch to a year later, it's a substantial boost when compared to what you'd get from leaving your money in the bank.

We're some way off Tesla's all-time closing high of $489.88 on December 16, 2025, although it's managed to claw back some of its recent losses.

The EV giant's Q1 2026 quarterly sales are mixed but represent some improvement. After looking like it was on the ropes as rivals like China's BYD expanded their empire, Tesla reported a 16% year-over-year revenue growth to $22.39 billion. More than this, a 21.1% Gross Profit Margin has been attributed to stronger hardware profitability and a boom in FSD subscriptions. Musk has faced further setbacks in terms of unsupervised Full Self-Driving vehicles, with this not arriving for customers until at least the end of the year.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Tesla and whether we'll be telling a better or worse investment story this time next year.