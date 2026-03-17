The world’s richest man shocked the public by making an apology for the company xAI.

On his own social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Musk wrote: “xAI was not built right first time around, so is being rebuilt from the foundations up.

“Same thing happened with Tesla.”

In a follow-up tweet, the tech mogul added: “Many talented people over the past few years were declined an offer or even an interview @xAI. My apologies.

Advert

“@BarisAkis and I are going through the company interview history and reaching back out to promising candidates.”

xAI has merged with SpaceX (Samuel Boivin/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

This comes after the AI company merged with Musk’s other firm SpaceX, in a move which means they can both work as one system.

Many people took to social media themselves to respond to Musk’s posts, with some sharing their own experiences with xAI.

One user wrote: “I wasn't declined, I was ghosted. Twice. interviewer no-showed both times, 1h+ wait each. If xAI wants top talent, it needs to treat candidates like their time matters.”

Another said: “Is Elon admitting xAI was a "failure" just to explain why half the founding team quit in the same week?”

A third person commented: “Many of us that applied never even got a courtesy letter.. I have 25 years of engineering experience.. I run circles around kids with degrees from Stanford.”

Elon Musk has admitted that his artificial intelligence company xAI ‘was not built right’ (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

And a fourth added: “I was told that my profile is a great fit for the position I applied. I got invited for a 4 hour coding session in December 2025. But got rejected for no clear reason.”

One notable person who replied to Musk’s tweet was Zack Nelson, a YouTuber who is better known online as @JerryRigEverything, who said: “It's that bad eh.”

The content creator has been critical of Musk int he past, previously vowing to get rid of every single Tesla vehicle he owned.

Making an appearance at President Trump’s inauguration in January 2025, Musk gave a speech afterwards where he was filmed making a one-armed gesture that people likened to a Nazi salute.

The Tesla boss spoke out about the incident, tweeting: “Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired.”

However, this doesn’t seem to have convinced everyone, with Nelson quote-tweeting a clip where Musk can be seen raising his arm to a crowd of people.

Sharing the post, Nelson added: “I currently own 4 different @Tesla vehicles. By the end of 2025 I will own zero @Tesla vehicles.”