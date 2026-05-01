Samsung has issued a quiet yet worrying warning about the potential future of technology.

The tech giant dropped a shocking prediction for 2027 as the global RAM crisis continues.

There is a worldwide shortage of memory chips, in particular the RAM found in computers, phones and servers, supply not able to keep up with demand.

This is largely down to the advancements in AI, which is now consuming huge amounts of memory.

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New AI data centers are popping up all over the planet and these require enormous amounts of RAM to function properly.

This has led to companies buying up stock on an unprecedented scale.

The tech industry is facing a global RAM shortage crisis (CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

And it looks like things might only be set to get worse as Samsung recently suggested that this gap between supply and demand could grow even wider by 2027.

If accurate, this will have a knock-on effect on consumers as prices could increase for tech products.

Is there a solution to the AI RAM crisis?

One person who believes he could have the answer to the problem is Elon Musk, who plans to develop a $20 billion chip manufacturing plant.

The billionaire recently announced a new project known as ‘TeraFab’, comprising a joint collaboration between Tesla and SpaceX that would see the companies construct the world’s largest computer chip manufacturing facility.

In total, it is expected that the project would cost at least $20 billion, although that is less than 2.5% of Musk's total net worth.

It is hoped that this plant will produce roughly 50 times the current annual global output of AI-related compute chips.

Samsung has issued a warning about the future of technology (Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Early production, according to Musk, is expected to begin at some point next year, with full mass production targeted for 2028 and this could have a transformative effect on the AI industry if it is all that it seems.

If the chips are capable enough, it would significantly increase the speed and scale at which AI can be trained, improve the rate that new models can be developed, and even make AI cheaper overall which would prompt widespread use.

It could also be the key factor in getting Tesla's vision for widespread autonomous robot and self-driving adoption off the ground, which would in turn make Musk a lot of money as a consequence of his record-breaking pay package.

Of course, the new plant is not yet up and running and time is ticking for a solution to be found.