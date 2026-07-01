New documents reveal exactly how much Donald Trump made from crypto last year

It's been no secret that cryptocurrency has played a key role in Donald Trump's second term as president, but the head of state himself has benefitted handsomely from crypto holdings as the results of his crypto ventures for 2025 have been revealed.

As reported by Sky News, a new financial disclosure from the Oval Office has pointed towards cryptocurrency earnings of $1.4 billion in total for President Donald Trump, with a decent portion of that coming from a meme coin bearing his name released on the eve of his inauguration.

The meme coin, named $TRUMP, went live on January 18, 2025 and instantly shot up to a valuation of $45.47 – coincidentally representing the two terms that Trump has served in the White House – before crashing back down within a matter of days.

Some people were lucky enough to become instant millionaires overnight off the back of this coin – and Trump even received strong competition from similar cryptocurrency options from the First Lady Malenia Trump and even unofficial options from his son Barron Trump – yet many were struck by what has deemed to be a 'rug pull' by the crypto community.

How much did Trump earn from his meme coin?

Currently the meme coin has a valuation of just $1.70, which represents a drop of 96% from its peak value, meaning that anyone still holding onto the cryptocurrency has likely seen their investment completely wiped out.

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Trump's meme coin has tanked in value since its release – but the president was able to earn over $600 million from it (Mladen Antonov/AFP via Getty Images)

Fortunately for Trump, however, he was able to make $635 million from the coin alone, and that success was likely shared by top investors and crypto entrepreneurs who he invited to special dinners ahead of the coin's release.

Trump's other crypto earnings explained

His meme coin was far from the only area he found success in the cryptocurrency world though, as President Trump also was able to earn more than $500 million from World Liberty Financial (WLFI) – a crypto company looking to establish the first 'stablecoin' that he co-founded with his two eldest sons.

The aim of WLFI and stablecoins as a whole is to introduce regulation and consistency to the world of cryptocurrency by pegging it to a traditional asset, which in this case is the U.S. dollar.

This adds significant reliability to the value of the coin while benefitting from the decentralized nature of crypto, creating a best of both worlds-type situation for investors — although this has drawn criticism.

Is Trump's crypto success a concern?

While President Trump is technically entitled to earn money outside of his political position, and asserts that the decisions made by the Trump Organization are independent of the White House, many have highlighted potential conflict of interest concerns over his focus on crypto and dealings with certain individuals.

Trump's keen involvement in the crypto world has led some to worry about a conflict of interest (Ian Maule/AFP via Getty Images)

For example, Trump has consistently favored political decisions that seek to legitimize the crypto economy, which has only benefitted his own holdings, and some have argued that these decisions are being made for personal gain instead of wider benefits for the nation.

On top of this, his involvement in WLFI has drawn criticism from individuals who view it as a tool of influence, where people can allegedly invest in the stablecoin market to 'buy favors' from the president.

This remains purely conjecture, yet the decision to back away from investigations into companies owned by Justin Sun, alongside the pardoning of Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao, are not seen as by some as coincidences as they both either invested in or drove success for WLFI.

Senator Elizabeth Warren also highlighted the potential for leaders of foreign nations to discreetly invest in Trump's crypto ventures as as means of earning influence, writing in a letter:

"Anyone, including the leaders of hostile nations, can covertly buy these coins, raising the spectre of uninhibited and untraceable foreign influence over the President of the United States."