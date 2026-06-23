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Elon Musk responds after Tesla kills 76-year-old Texas woman in high-speed crash
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Elon Musk responds after Tesla kills 76-year-old Texas woman in high-speed crash

Musk isn't too happy with claims made about Tesla's automated driving technology

Harry Boulton

Harry Boulton

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Featured Image Credit: Bloomberg / Contributor via Getty
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