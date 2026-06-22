Tesla is once again being scrutinized for the safety of its autonomous vehicles, this time after a Tesla Model 3 crashed into the home of 76-year-old Martha Avila. According to the man driving the vehicle in Katy, Texas, it was operating with the Tesla Autopilot system engaged at the time.

All Tesla vehicles built since 2019 come with some form of the Tesla Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS). There have been more recent developments with customers able to subscribe to a Level 2 package that includes supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD). Elon Musk has been talking about fully autonomous driving (SAE Level 5) since 2013, but it's still yet to be achieved.

Like with any big tech company, tragedies involving their products tend to make headline news. We've previously reported on cases of Tesla door issues being linked to deaths, while the world of car news has noted a mounting number of incidents connected to Tesla Autopilot issues.

There was a scene of devastation in Katy, Texas (Facebook / Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 5)

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From Gao Yaning being killed when his Tesla struck a stationary truck in 2016, through to a 2022 accident where nine people were treated for injuries over a crash in California's Yerba Buena Tunnel, there are continued questions.

As for Martha Avila, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirmed her passing and explained how Michael Butler collided with her house at approximately 20:03 hours on June 19.

The release confirmed Butler's defense that he "was operating with an automated driving assistance system engaged at the time of the crash." It's said he failed to drive in a single lane, left the roadway, and struck the brick residence "at a high rate of speed," before hitting Avila, who was inside at the time.

The release also confirmed that Avila was flown by helicopter to a local hospital but was later pronounced dead from her injuries.

Butler was tested negative for intoxication and is said to be cooperating with officials as an investigation continues under the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.

Speaking to KHOU 11, Jennifer Barbour said her mother's life was cut 'very short', adding: "My mom is super generous and sweet. She was super healthy, she was 76, on no medication, nothing, had no health issues. She would have made it to 100 like my grandma."

A Facebook post from Harris County Precinct 5’s constable Terry Allbritton shows a scene of devastation at the residence, where Barbour lived with her husband, three kids, and mother.

Avila's family has started a GoFundMe in her honor (GoFundMe)

It's unclear what charges Butler could face, but Barbour concluded: "I don’t know if it’s his fault or the car’s fault or what really happened. I’ve never seen a car go that fast."

In the meantime, the family has set up a GoFundMe for Martha Avila, which has already raised over $23,000 in her honor.

Avila's death comes as U.S. roads experience around six million crashes every year and mourn 37,000 fatalities. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration attributes 3,866 crashes since 2021 to driver-assistance systems, with Tesla's place at the forefront of the industry meaning it accounts for the majority of them.

In October 2025, the NHTSA began its own investigation into around 2.9 million Tesla vehicles' Full Self-Driving capabilities. This was upgraded to an engineering analysis in March 2026, which is typically the last step before initiating a potential recall.