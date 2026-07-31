‘Living Nostradamus’ claims two of his predictions for 2026 have already happened

A so-called ‘living Nostradamus’ has claimed that two of his predictions for 2026 have already come to fruition.

Hailing from Brazil, Athos Salomé, claims to be able to predict global events that will happen in the future.

Previously, the 39-year-old took credit for having foreseen Queen Elizabeth II’s death and even the 2020 Covid pandemic, and now Salomé believes he has predicted two more events.

Speaking to Tyla, the ‘parapsychologist’ said that he predicted tensions in the Middle East would rise, having previously claimed these tensions would ‘reach a critical threshold’.

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Back in December, Salomé prophesied that conflict had the potential to arise over Iran’s uranium enrichment, predicting that it would ‘ignite a new and profound period of regional instability, specifically around the second quarter of 2026’.

So-called psychic Athos Salomé shared his premonitions for the rest of this year (Instagram/@athos_salome)

It turns out that the psychic was eerily correct with his prediction, but this isn’t the only one that Salomé has apparently got right so far for this year.

This is because he has also claimed to have correctly predicted the outcome of this year’s World Cup, adding that he is ‘satisfied’ with his foresight on the tournament.

Now, the modern day Mystic Meg has more fortunes to add to his list, as he spoke to Tyla about his fears for the future of the Arctic Circle.

Salomé said: “The most recent interceptions indicate that Russia is moving missile systems to strategic areas in the Arctic.

“This increases the likelihood of direct confrontations with NATO during the ice melt in 2026, a time when new shipping routes and energy reserves could play a crucial role.”

Salomé went on to warn about a potential conflict in the Sahel in Africa: “With the rise of extremist groups in northern regions of Niger, I believe that the area could become a scene of indirect confrontation between nations seeking to preserve their influence after the departure of Western troops.”

The ‘living Nostradamus’ has claimed that two of his predictions for 2026 have already come to fruition (Instagram/@athos_salome)

The psychic also lifted the lid on how he thinks of his predictions, going on to say: “My approach combines symbolic analysis, long-term pattern observation and my studies in Kabbalah.”

He continued: “I look for cycles, synchronicities and elements that, in my experience, often precede major events. These impressions are then weighed against real-world developments before I share any public conclusion.”

However, this doesn’t always lead to an accurate prediction 100% of the time, as Salomé pointed out: “I also believe it’s important to say that no predictive method is infallible. Predictions are interpretations, not certainties.”