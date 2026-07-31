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‘Living Nostradamus’ claims two of his predictions for 2026 have already happened
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‘Living Nostradamus’ claims two of his predictions for 2026 have already happened

Athos Salomé shared his premonitions for the rest of this year

Rikki Loftus

Rikki Loftus

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram/@athos_salome
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