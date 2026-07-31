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US government issues emergency recall on 12,000 pounds of your favorite breakfast food item
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US government issues emergency recall on 12,000 pounds of your favorite breakfast food item

It's thankfully unrelated to the recent cyclosporiasis outbreak

Tom Chapman

Tom Chapman

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