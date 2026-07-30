Viewers urged to double-check Odyssey seat bookings in movie theatres to avoid hilarious mishap

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is waging war on the box office (and haters on X), with this retelling of Homer's 8th-century BC epic being all anyone is talking about right now — well, until Spider-Man: Brand New Day takes over.

While Christopher Nolan has an impressive cinematic legacy that includes everything from Interstellar to the Dark Knight trilogy, The Odyssey feels much like Oppenheimer as another shift away from his usual work.

Similar to 2023's biographical film, there's already plenty of Oscar buzz surrounding The Odyssey. Of course, there is a vocal minority who've branded it ‘woke’ due to the casting of the transgender Elliot Page and actors of color including Zendaya and Lupita Nyong'o. Elon Musk has made his stance clear, branding Nolan an 'anti-White racist' and even joking about giving Mel Gibson $100 million to remake The Odyssey more traditionally.

The Odyssey has an IMAX 70mm problem





Still, with the Matt Damon-led blockbuster making over $700 million since its July 17 release, and being well on its way to cracking $1 billion, it's a certified hit.

We've heard stories about IMAX showings being sold out until September, which is largely due to there only being 41 screens in the world capable of showing it in its true IMAX 70mm film form. Unfortunately, it appears some ticket-holders are getting unfortunate seats as they scramble to get the last ones in the screen to see The Odyssey how Nolan intended.

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Over on Reddit, u/ABConcept posted in the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit and shared a shot from their IMAX showing of The Odyssey.

It gives us a particularly close-up look at Tom Holland's Telemachus, and from that angle, it's a lot of chin. The OP warned us to double-check where we're sat, but to be honest, there's not a lot you can do.

Some fans of The Odyssey are getting a little too close for comfort (Universal Pictures)

Others in the comments shared similar complaints, with one person adding: "I don't honestly get why they even have those 5 first rows in IMAX theaters. Paying money for this kind of experience should be illegal."

Another saw the funnier side as they chuckled: "Is this real? From the theaters? damn is hilarious!! 🤣."

A third said: "This is exactly what it looks like from the front rows in an IMAX theatre. I experienced this during Oppenheimer and asked for my money back, which that cinema denied."

While we admit the Holland snap might look fake, those who saw Robert Eggers' Nosferatu in IMAX might remember getting an eyeful from a giant prosthetic vampire penis. Even though cinemas do their best to make sure IMAX is a premium way to view movies, someone's always going to end up on the front row.

Can you view The Odyssey in 4DX?





Strained necks and Tom Holland's massive chin are one thing, but what about getting potential whiplash from viewing The Odyssey in 4DX?

Elsewhere on social media, there are equally amusing clips of people watching The Odyssey with the dramatics of shaking seats and water being sprayed at them for three hours. With there being plenty of nautical scenes and storms in the movie, pitching and rolling with the motion in the ocean isn't one for those who suffer from seasickness.

Still, others are cheering The Odyssey in 4DX and saying it's an even better experience than waiting for IMAX.

Some apparently aren't aware they've booked for the immersive 4DX version, so like double-checking your standard IMAX seats, make sure you know what you're getting yourselves in for.

If you are brave enough to try The Odyssey in 4DX, we'd recommend taking a raincoat or a change of clothes as you shake, rattle, and roll around the cinema screen.