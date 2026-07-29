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Department of War called out for building AI agent to 'create a war' as behind-the-scenes look sounds alarms
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Department of War called out for building AI agent to 'create a war' as behind-the-scenes look sounds alarms

Another government department is under fire for its social media posts

Tom Chapman

Tom Chapman

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