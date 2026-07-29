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Russia charges Telegram founder Pavel Durov with facilitating terrorism
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Russia charges Telegram founder Pavel Durov with facilitating terrorism

The social media app with 950 million users continues to draw attention over its controversial data usage policies

Jack Marsh

Jack Marsh

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Featured Image Credit: GIUSEPPE CACACE / Contributor / Getty
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