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New York school pauses AI robot teacher plan after company ties to NSFW project surface
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New York school pauses AI robot teacher plan after company ties to NSFW project surface

'Sally' won't be teaching your kids about the Declaration of Independence anytime soon

Tom Chapman

Tom Chapman

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