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Reason why FCC has now banned these Roombas and other advanced robot vacuums from being sold in US
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Reason why FCC has now banned these Roombas and other advanced robot vacuums from being sold in US

Future models might be banned from entering the States

Stefania Sarrubba

Stefania Sarrubba

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