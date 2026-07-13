Advancements in automated technology have allowed robots to rapidly evolve over the last few years, and while most have been deployed into the workforce or with utility, a select few have been engineered to cause chaos across society.

Among these is one automated robot known as the 'Rizzbot', which is controlled by a mysterious anonymous team of individuals and has taken social media by storm with its antics.

There are plants to release further operational Rizzbots in the near future to obtain 'simultaneous multi-city presence', yet right now it is typically only spotted while its on its worldwide international tour, which includes terrorizing people on the street.

The Rizzbot can be spotted by its signature style, which includes a name tag emblazoned across its chest, a cowboy hat, a chain necklace, and even a pair of Nike Dunk sneakers — presumably to 'look the part' when trying to charm people passing by.

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Humanoid robots are all the rage, but Rizzbot offers something a little different that appears to divide audiences (Guo Junfeng/VCG via Getty Images)

One now-viral video shared to the Rizzbot's official TikTok account shows the robot 'jump-scaring' a woman in what some have called a terrifying indecent, although it's thankfully largely played for laughs at the time.

The woman appeared to be peacefully interacting with the robot, even throwing up a peace sign with her fingers, yet in that moment the Rizzbot flung its hands up and played a scream-like sound effect, causing the woman to recoil in fear, screaming in the process.

Rizzbot then appeared to laugh at its practical joke, playing the 'got em' sound effect from the 'Deez Nuts' meme, and many bystanders also couldn't help join in with the laughter — especially considering the incongruity of the situation as a whole.





That same sentiment seemingly wasn't shared by the TikTok comment section, as the majority of the video's nearly 5,000 comments noted their disapproval and rejection of the Rizzbot as a whole.

"I actually don't think this is funny at all," wrote one commenter, with another chiming in to note: "Nothing is funny about this. She could have had a disorder or it could have caused a heart attack. Please use AI better. Thank you."

Many TikTok commenters disapprove of the Rizzbot's provocative actions (TikTok/rizzbot_official)

One even proclaimed that they "would've kicked the s***" out of the Rizzbot if that happened to them, with others stunned that this exact situation somehow hasn't happened as of yet.

For the woman herself, however, she appeared to be most concerned about people reacting to her shoes — which look to be the tabi style toes that have proven to be divisive in fashion circles.

TikTok user 'tattedariesprincess' commented complaining that "all of u hate my shoes LMFAO," with some saying that she was 'wearing hooves' and others declaring that they are 'cute af' instead.