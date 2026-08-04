Tower set to redefine global skyline passes 430m mark on path to becoming world's tallest building

Despite building work starting over 13 years ago amid financial and contractor issues, construction has finally resumed on Jeddah Tower — the structure which is set to become the world's tallest building with a planned finished height of over 1,000 meters.

The Burj Khalifa has long-held the title of the world's tallest building since construction finished in 2009, standing at a staggering 828 meters and overtaking Taipei 101 for the title with a lead of over 300 meters in the end.

A similar smashing of the record could soon be achieved by Jeddah Tower, however, as it nears its estimated completion date of August 2028 with progress finally resuming.

While labor issues and the COVID-19 pandemic caused progress to grind to a halt before the end of the 2010s, new proposals issues in 2023 and the return to work in January 2025 saw it finally back on track and set to meet the finish line in two years, with a major milestone reportedly just passed.

Is Jeddah Tower now the world's tallest building?

As shared by Archiitizer, reports have indicated that as of July 31, 2026, Jeddah Tower might just have finally broken the record held by the Burj Khalifa for 17 years, making it now officially the world's tallest building with 108 floors completed so far.

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Jeddah Tower has reportedly surpassed the Burj Khalifa's record to become the world's tallest building (Adrian Smith/Gordon Gill Architecture/CTBUH)

Whether it officially claims that title before construction is finished remains unclear, but it's certainly a sign that things are going in the right direction with the end destination of 167 floors getting closer with every passing day.

It's a building that's so big that architectural renderings struggle to show it in full, with some claiming that elevations and birds-eye views are the only methods that can truly capture it's glory.

What will Jeddah Tower be used for?

Much like the Burj Khalifa, Jeddah Tower will be used for a mix of residential and office suites, alongside what will end up being the world's tallest observation deck — and that'll be certain to draw crowds once construction is completed.

Much like the Burj Khalifa, Jeddah Tower will be used primarily for apartments, hotel space, and office suites (Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images)

It will also be home to a Four Seasons hotel, with the partnership proving to be the central point of the building's construction. Short-term rental apartments will also be available through the luxury brand, although they're likely going to cost you an arm and a leg, reserved only for the world's richest individuals.

Based on current plans it won't take all of the Burj Khalifa's records, as while overall numbers will be surpassed, the Dubai-based building looks to retain the world's highest restaurant, alongside the world's highest New Year's firework display and light and sound show — until Jeddah Tower does the same, that is.