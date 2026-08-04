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Tower set to redefine global skyline passes 430m mark on path to becoming world's tallest building
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Tower set to redefine global skyline passes 430m mark on path to becoming world's tallest building

The Burj Khalifa is set to be overtaken

Harry Boulton

Harry Boulton

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