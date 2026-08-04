Europe could start blocking upcoming ChatGPT features under aggressive new AI laws

An entire continent could be set to start blocking any upcoming ChatGPT features under aggressive new AI laws.

This comes after the European Union (EU) put new powers in place that allow its executive arm, known as the Commission, to inspect AI models being introduced to the market under its new AI Act.

These new powers, which are the first of its kind in the world, came into effect on Sunday (August 2), with providers of models put on the market having until August 2, 2027, to comply with new obligations.

The Council of the European Union describes the new act as being a way to ensure that AI systems are ‘developed and used responsibly’.

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ChatGPT will need to comply with the EU's aggressive new AI laws (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

It goes on to say: “The rules impose obligations on providers and deployers of AI technologies and regulate the authorisation of artificial intelligence systems in the EU single market.

“The law addresses risks linked to AI, such as bias, discrimination and accountability gaps, promotes innovation and encourages the uptake of AI.

“As the world’s first law regulating AI, the EU’s rules could set a global standard in AI regulation, just as the general data protection regulation (GDPR) has done for data privacy, promoting ethical, safe, and trustworthy artificial intelligence worldwide.”

Under this new ruling, there will be four levels of risk with corresponding regulations, including minimal to no risk, limited risk, high risk, and unacceptable risk.

This means that the likes of ChatGPT could face restrictions to EU market access if the chatbot model does not meet the ‘strict requirements and obligations’.

The EU's new AI Act is the first of its kind in the world and could shut chatbot models out from the European market (Matteo Della Torre/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

According to the council, high risk AI systems include those that are ‘used in disease diagnoses, autonomous driving and the biometric identification of individuals involved in criminal activities or investigations, must meet strict requirements and obligations to gain access to the EU market’.

Meanwhile, unacceptable risks are applied to systems that ‘pose a threat to people’s safety, rights or livelihoods’ and are banned from use in the EU.

These include things such as ‘cognitive behavioural manipulation, predictive policing, emotion recognition in the workplace and educational institutions, and social scoring’. The council continued: “The use of real-time remote biometric identification systems such as facial recognition by law enforcement authorities in public spaces is also prohibited, with some limited exceptions.”

It seems the pressure is ramping up for AI companies to abide by these new rules or risk being shut out from the entire European market.