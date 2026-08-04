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Europe could start blocking upcoming ChatGPT features under aggressive new AI laws
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Europe could start blocking upcoming ChatGPT features under aggressive new AI laws

The EU's new AI Act is the first of its kind in the world

Rikki Loftus

Rikki Loftus

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