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Horrifying Marvel movie comes to life as scientists tell us to halve the human population to survive
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Horrifying Marvel movie comes to life as scientists tell us to halve the human population to survive

Looks like the Mad Titan wasn't as mad as we thought

Tom Chapman

Tom Chapman

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