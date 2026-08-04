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A SpaceX rocket part traveling at 5,400mph is crashing into the Moon tomorrow
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A SpaceX rocket part traveling at 5,400mph is crashing into the Moon tomorrow

The space junk has been slowly dragged closer and closer towards the Moon

Rikki Loftus

Rikki Loftus

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Featured Image Credit: Bloomberg / Contributor via Getty
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